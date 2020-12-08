‘Evil forces must be uprooted’

Teachers of Jagannath University Blue Panel held a human chain programme in front of the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday, protesting against Bangabandhu's sculpture being vandalised in Kushtia
Teachers said that they were not supposed to be demonstrating, they were to have a discussion on Bangabandhu.
All over the world discussions are being held on Mujib Borsho, research is being carried out. The country is advancing. But a certain force is dragging us back. The evil force must be uprooted.
Speaking at the human chain programme, former director of the Institute of Modern Languages, Protiva Rani Karmaker, said Bangabandhu spent his life in jail, but dreamt of an independent Bangladesh. He wanted to bring a smile to the face of the Bengali nation. How can we tolerate those who are destroying his sculpture? They must be uprooted. If not, Bangabandhu’s ideals will not be established.”
Presided over by the president of the organisation, Zakaria Mia, the event was joined by the teachers of various departments as well as officials and employees of the university.