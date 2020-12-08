‘Evil forces must be uprooted’

Teachers of Jagannath University Blue Panel held a human chain programme in front of the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday, protesting against Bangabandhu's sculpture being vandalised in Kushtia

Teachers said that they were not supposed to be demonstrating, they were to have a discussion on Bangabandhu.

All over the world discussions are being held on Mujib Borsho, research is being carried out. The country is advancing. But a certain force is dragging us back. The evil force must be uprooted.