Keep production system, supply side intact: PM Hasina

The prime minister on Wednesday stressed again on keeping intact the production system and supply side of produces and commodities in the wake of the current situation arising from the global economic condition.

Sheikh Hasina also underscored the need for boosting production side by side not keeping idle an inch of barren land.

State minister for planning Shamsul Alam informed this while briefing reporters after the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held Wednesday which okayed the revised annual development programme (RADP) of the current fiscal year (FY23).

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the NEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Quoting the prime minister, Alam said the government has managed to control the demand side largely, but still the production side needs to be enhanced.