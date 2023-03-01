Keep production system, supply side intact: PM Hasina

He said the prime minister has noted that the Aman paddy harvest was good while more attention should be given to the Boro output.
Noting that many problems may come in the country's march forward, Sheikh Hasina urged all concerned to remain alert to face those in a concerted manner.
Renewing her directive to the implementing ministries and divisions as well as executing agencies to pursue austerity in spending fund while implementing projects, the prime minister also asked them to implement the projects in a more comprehensive planned way.
The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete those projects which are nearing completion in a speedy manner as well as speedily complete those projects which would create more employments.
Besides, she suggested for implementing those projects slowly which deemed not much important right at the moment or there would be no such impact if there is delayed expenditure.
The state minister said that the prime minister also put emphasis on skills development.
"Sheikh Hasina asked the concerned ministries and divisions to make lists of necessary manpower required for running fully various government structures, establishments and facilities to render services to the commoners," he said, adding that she also directed for conducting the various skill-development training in coordination with the National Skills Development Authority.