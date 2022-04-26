Ex-DIG Mizan denied bail in graft case

The High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing illegal wealth as a rule issued on his bail was not pressed, reports UNB.

A HC bench of justice SM Kuddus Zaman and justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan rejected the bail plea.

Although Mizan was granted bail on 13 April after appealing against a three-year sentence in a bribery case, he will not be able to walk out of jail as he was denied bail in the graft case.