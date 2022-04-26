Ex-DIG Mizan denied bail in graft case

Barrister Mahbub Shafiq appeared for the bail plea in the court while Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Earlier, the High Court had issued a rule questioning why he should not be granted bail in the case.
On 23 February, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to three and eight years in jail respectively in the case.
Later Mizan and Basir moved to the High Court against the order.
On 13 April, HC granted two-month bail to Mizan against which ACC appealed to the appellate division.
The corruption case dates back to 24 June 2019, when ACC director Manjur Morshed lodged a complaint against the disgraced DIG, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.
According to the case statement, Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk 328 million beyond his known sources of income. On the other hand, he had declared wealth worth Tk 37 million in his tax statement.
Then director of ACC, Basir, was made the investigating officer in the case.
During the probe, Mizan had accused Basir of demanding Tk 4 million as bribe for setting the case, prompting the Commission to appoint director Monjur Morshed as the investigating officer in the case.
At the same time, a three-member probe body was formed, led by ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah, to look into the allegations of bribery.
On 16 July 2019, Fanafillah lodged a complaint against both Mizan and Basir. And on 16 April 2020, a Dhaka court indicted the two and directed the official beginning of the trial in the case.