Ex-High Commissioner Khairuzzaman detained in Malaysia

A tweet was posted from the account of the Asia desk director of International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), a Paris-based rights organisation, on Wednesday afternoon. It said Malaysian police arrested former Bangladeshi ambassador and UN-recognised refugee M Khairuzzaman from the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. He is under the threat of deportation.
However, the Bangladesh embassy in Kuala Lumpur and Bangladesh foreign ministry did not elaborate on the arrest.
M Khairuzzaman is a former army officer. He was one of the main accused in the murder of four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and AHM Kamaruzzaman -- inside the central jail on 3 November 1975. Later, he was transferred to the foreign ministry.
Besides working at the foreign ministry in Dhaka, M Khairuzzaman worked at different posts of Bangladesh Missions in Myanmar, Egypt and Philippines.
Upon coming to power in 1996 the Awami League government sent him on retirement and arrested as an accused in the jail killing case.
When the BNP-Jamaat alliance formed the government in 2001, M Khairuzzaman secured bail and got back his job. He was appointed as the director general of the foreign ministry.
Later, in 2004, M Khairuzzaman was acquitted from the jail killing case. In the next year he was appointed in the Bangladesh embassy in Myanmar. In August 2007, he was appointed as Bangladesh High Commissioner in Malaysia.
When Awami League formed government again in 2009, Khairuzzaman was ordered to return home. But he has been staying in the country since then.
Later, Khairuzzaman acquired the refugee status given by UNHCR. The UNHCR gave him the card in March 2020. The expiry date of the card is 2024.