Ex-High Commissioner Khairuzzaman detained in Malaysia

Bangladesh’s former High Commissioner to Malaysia M Khairuzzaman was detained by the immigration police of that country on Wednesday morning from Ampang town in Selangor state of Malaysia.

M Khairuzzaman has been living in Malaysia as a refugee for more than 12 years after working there as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh.

Several expatriate Bangladeshis confirmed this to Prothom Alo. However, it could not be learned the charges for which he has been arrested.