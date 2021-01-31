Ex-IU student commits 'suicide'

A former student of Mathematics department of Islamic university reportedly committed suicide hanging from the ceiling at her residence in Natore, reports UNB.
IU Mathematics department chairman Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Takia Tasnim Bristi, a student of 2011-12 session of the university and a resident of Bagatipara upazila of Natore.
Family sources said Tasnim locked into an altercation with her husband over a family issue. Hours after the incident, she locked the door of her bedroom and took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling.
On information police went to the spot and recovered the hanging body. Bristy was buried at her family graveyard after the post mortem test.