Ex-law minister Abdul Matin Khasru in ICU

Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru, newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and former law minister, is now undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as he tested positive for Covid-19, reports UNB.

According to family sources, on 16 March lawyer Khasru was admitted to CMH as he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Later, he was shifted to the ICU of the hospital on Sunday as his condition deteriorated.

He is also the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on law, justice and parliamentary affairs.