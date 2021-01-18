Ex-minister Inu infected with coronavirus

Former information minister, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and MP of Kushtia-2 constituency, Hasanul Haq Inu has been infected with the coronavirus.
He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital. His physical condition is stable. So far no complications have been noticed.
Abdullah Hil Qayyum, the joint general secretary of the JSD, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said, Hasanul Haq Inu submitted his sample at the COVID booth of the Jatiya Shangshad (National Assembly) last Tuesday (12 January) in the morning after his gunman had tested positive for coronavirus.
He tested positive for coronavirus at noon. However, the result came negative after being examined in a private hospital on the same day.
On the advice of a physician, he was examined again after 72 hours of isolation at home and was tested positive for coronavirus after further tests.
JSD sources said that the former information minister was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital last Friday evening. On Saturday, the result of his third sample test came positive.
He is undergoing treatment at the hospital under the supervision of physician Mohiuddin Ahmed. Physician Ali Hossain and physician Khair Mortuza are coordinating his treatment.
Any kind of abnormalities and complications were not found in the COVID-related report of Hasanul Haq Inu including a CT scan. Physicians are providing him with preventive and precautionary treatment.
So far, 65 members of the National Assembly have been reported to have been infected by the coronavirus.