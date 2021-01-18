Ex-minister Inu infected with coronavirus

Former information minister, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and MP of Kushtia-2 constituency, Hasanul Haq Inu has been infected with the coronavirus.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital. His physical condition is stable. So far no complications have been noticed.

Abdullah Hil Qayyum, the joint general secretary of the JSD, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said, Hasanul Haq Inu submitted his sample at the COVID booth of the Jatiya Shangshad (National Assembly) last Tuesday (12 January) in the morning after his gunman had tested positive for coronavirus.

He tested positive for coronavirus at noon. However, the result came negative after being examined in a private hospital on the same day.

On the advice of a physician, he was examined again after 72 hours of isolation at home and was tested positive for coronavirus after further tests.