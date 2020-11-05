Ex-RHD official, wife sued for acquiring 'illegal' wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed two cases against a former additional chief engineer of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and his wife, accusing them of acquiring illegal wealth.

The accused are former additional chief engineer Mohammad Javed Alam and his wife Anwara Begum.

Deputy director of ACC head office Nasir Uddin filed two separate cases against them with the ACC integrated district office Dhaka-1.