Ex-state minister dies of coronavirus

AKM Mosharraf Hossain, former state minister for power and energy during the BNP-led four-party alliance, died of coronavirus at a city hospital on Saturday night. He was 83, reports UNB.
Mosharraf, also a member of BNP chairperson’s advisory council, breathed his last around 8:30pm at Labaid hospital while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus infection, said party vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain.
He said Mosharraf had long been suffering from various old-age complications. “He was admitted to the hospital at the end of last month as he was infected with coronavirus.”
Family sources said the BNP leader’s body is being taken to his village home at Mymensingh’s Muktagachha.
His first namaz-e-janaza is scheduled to be held at Mymensingh Eidgah Ground after Zohr prayers on Sunday and the second one at Muktagachha playground after Asr prayers.
Later, he will be buried at his family graveyard at Muktagachha.
After going on retirement as a secretary of the government, Mosharraf joined BNP in 1996.
He was elected MP from Muktagachha seat in 1996 and 2001 with BNP ticket. As the BNP-led four-party alliance formed government in 2001, he was made state minister for power and energy.
However, he had to quit his post on June 18, 2005 for reportedly taking bribes from Canadian oil and gas company Niko Resources.
BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed profound shock at his death.