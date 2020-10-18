Ex-state minister dies of coronavirus

AKM Mosharraf Hossain, former state minister for power and energy during the BNP-led four-party alliance, died of coronavirus at a city hospital on Saturday night. He was 83, reports UNB.

Mosharraf, also a member of BNP chairperson’s advisory council, breathed his last around 8:30pm at Labaid hospital while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus infection, said party vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said Mosharraf had long been suffering from various old-age complications. “He was admitted to the hospital at the end of last month as he was infected with coronavirus.”