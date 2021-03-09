Expatriate's wife 'raped' on launch, accused arrested

According to the case statement, the accused took the victim to Chandpur launch dock and later raped her inside a launch cabin by giving false promise of marriage.



OC Shahid Hossain of Fardiganj police station confirmed the news to UNB.



He said that Abul Kashme Gazi is being detained on the charge of rape and a case has been filed against him. The court sent Kashmeh to jail on Tuesday.