Bangladesh

Expatriate's wife 'raped' on launch, accused arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chandpur
default-image

Police have arrested a man named Abul Kashme Gazi for allegedly raping an expatriate's wife by giving false promise of marriage inside the cabin of a Chandpur launch, reports UNB.

The perpetrator was arrested following a case filled by the victim at Fardiganj police station on Monday night.

Advertisement

According to the case statement, the accused took the victim to Chandpur launch dock and later raped her inside a launch cabin by giving false promise of marriage.

OC Shahid Hossain of Fardiganj police station confirmed the news to UNB.

He said that Abul Kashme Gazi is being detained on the charge of rape and a case has been filed against him. The court sent Kashmeh to jail on Tuesday.

Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Advance train ticket to be available 5 days before departure

Advance train ticket to be available 5 days before departure

Metro rail project: Commercial hubs at stations to generate more revenue

Metro rail project: Commercial hubs at stations to generate more revenue

Ensure women’s participation in leadership

From left Alon Nahar, Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Bipli Chakma celebrating Women's Day at Prothom Alo.

Metro rail project: 343 officials infected with coronavirus

Metro rail project: 343 officials infected with coronavirus