Expatriate's wife 'raped' on launch, accused arrested

Police have arrested a man named Abul Kashme Gazi for allegedly raping an expatriate's wife by giving false promise of marriage inside the cabin of a Chandpur launch, reports UNB.
The perpetrator was arrested following a case filled by the victim at Fardiganj police station on Monday night.
According to the case statement, the accused took the victim to Chandpur launch dock and later raped her inside a launch cabin by giving false promise of marriage.
OC Shahid Hossain of Fardiganj police station confirmed the news to UNB.
He said that Abul Kashme Gazi is being detained on the charge of rape and a case has been filed against him. The court sent Kashmeh to jail on Tuesday.