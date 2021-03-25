Expats organise poster exhibition at Eiffel Tower

Ahead of the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist and Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) of France recently organised a poster exhibition at Eiffel Tower square depicting the Pakistan Army-led genocide in Bangladesh in 1971.

The posters, in Monday’s exhibition, narrated the large scale violence and torture that the Pakistani Army inflicted on the Bengali populace of East Pakistan, killing lakhs of people.

Members of BHBCUC gathered at the square and called on the international community and the United Nations to declare the systematic killing of Bengalis in 1971 as ‘genocide’. Slogans were also raised against Pakistan.