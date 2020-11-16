Expats remit 1.06 billion dollars in 12 days

"The entire world faces a crisis due to the unexpected shock of COVID-19. At this juncture, our warrior foreign currency earners have been in the driver's seat, keeping the economy vibrant with their remittance," the notice quoted finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as saying.

He said that a 2 per cent cash incentive had been declared in the 2019-20 budget for those sending back remittance to the country through authorised channels. Remittance has been spiralling up since then, he said.

Many had said this would not sustain long. When a huge volume of remittance began to flow in during the first three months of the fiscal, people said that the migrants were winding up their jobs and businesses to return home. Many international agencies had said the same, contending that the remittance inflow would not be sustainable.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal went on to say that the continuous growth of remittance since the incentive was announced up until today, proved their predictions to be wrong. It was once again proved that the government was right. It is rare in the country's history for over 2 billion dollars (200 crore dollars) to come in every month.