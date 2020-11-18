Expect 'no magic' on Teesta deal: Momen

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said four MoUs will be signed during the virtual meeting and some projects will be inaugurated.



He, however, did not mention the specific areas in which MoUs will be signed.



The foreign minister said a technical team was formed to look into issues of the common rivers which will visit India next month.



Earlier, he said Teesta water sharing deal with India remains ready for signing since 2011.



"India frequently reiterates (India's commitment) about it. It remains ready to be signed. I think it would be done," he told reporters at Rajshahi College recently but did not give any possible signing date.



In October last year, prime minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted that the people of Bangladesh have been waiting to see the early signing and implementation of the framework of interim agreement for the sharing of Teesta waters as agreed upon by both governments in 2011.