Experts apprehend third Covid wave with children below 12, elderly at greater risk

The current trend of plummeting Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh could well be the obvious calm before a cataclysmic storm.

The warning has come from some of the leading public health experts in Bangladesh, who are apprehensive of a third wave of the Covid pandemic. At the heart of their fears are children below 12 who remain out of the vaccine coverage and the elderly people.

These experts fear a slow pace of vaccination, waning vaccine immunity, sheer disregard for Covid-safety protocols, reopening of schools and increased travel may set the stage for another wave of novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh -- a trend many European countries are witnessing now.