Experts for commission to monitor budget expenditure

Experts have called for forming a commission to monitor government expenditure and national budget implementation, reports news agency UNB.

In many cases, accountability is not ensured in government expenditure, such a commission can encourage both public and private sector stakeholders to be transparent and can even contribute to the national exchequer, they added.

The experts came up with the remarks at a webinar ‘Reflections on Budget 2022-23’ jointly organised by The Asia Foundation, Research and Policy Integration for Development, and Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) Sunday.

Planning minister MA Mannan joined the programme as the chief guest.

Dismissing the possibility of setting up the commission, Mannan said, “We are working with the private and public sectors in many areas and this cooperation will be stepped up if required.”

Md Kawser Ahmed, member secretary at the General Economics Division, was the special guest at the webinar.

Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development, M Abu Eusuf, professor of development studies department at Dhaka University, Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, country representative of The Asia Foundation, and journalist Shawkat Hossain Massum also spoke at the programme.

