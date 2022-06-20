Experts for commission to monitor budget expenditure

The experts came up with the remarks at a webinar ‘Reflections on Budget 2022-23’ jointly organised by The Asia Foundation, Research and Policy Integration for Development, and Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) Sunday.

Planning minister MA Mannan joined the programme as the chief guest.

Dismissing the possibility of setting up the commission, Mannan said, “We are working with the private and public sectors in many areas and this cooperation will be stepped up if required.”