Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the armed forces are being developed appropriately to give fitting reply if the country comes under attack by any external forces.

“If external forces attack, we have to face that. For that we have to build up appropriate armed forces and accordingly we have taken various steps,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the 10th Tigers’ Reunion of the East Bengal Regiment at Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA).

She said that Bangladesh does not want to engage in war with anyone.