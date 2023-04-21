Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Like every year, five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque - at 7:00am, 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and the last one at 10:45am.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque senior pesh imam Hafez Maulana Mufti Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat.