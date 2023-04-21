Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Saturday as the moon of the Shawwal month of the Hijri year 1444 was sighted in the country’s sky on Friday evening
The National Moon Sighting Committee announced it at a meeting held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation Bangladesh at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Friday with the committee president and state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair.
Like every year, five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque - at 7:00am, 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and the last one at 10:45am.
Baitul Mukarram National Mosque senior pesh imam Hafez Maulana Mufti Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat.
In the meantime, Muslims in different countries including Saudi Arabia celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday.