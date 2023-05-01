Bangladeshis in Sudan urged to register for evacuation

He made the appeal at a press briefing after presiding over an inter-ministerial meeting at the ministry on the evacuation plan of Bangladeshis from Sudan.

Alam said some Bangladeshis, now living in Sudan, may think to stay back in the war-hit African country or to go to second country, but, “it will not be easy for them”.

“As the (Bangladesh) government is offering support, all should register themselves to evacuate from Sudan for their own safety and sake of their families,” Alam said.

He said Bangladesh nationals will be taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum by bus on 2 or 3 May and from there they will be taken to Jeddah crossing Red Sea through Saudi Arabia owned vessels by a 12-hour voyage.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum has already arranged nine buses to take the Bangladeshi nationals to Port Sudan from Khartoum and adjacent cities.