Factbox: Deadly fires common in Bangladesh, mainly in industrial settings

December 2021
At least 38 people died when a fire swept from the engine room through a boat on the Sugandha River.
July 2021
At least 52 people were killed and 20 injured after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Narayanganj, southeast of the capital, Dhaka.
March 2021
A massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp killed least at least 15 people, injured more than 550 people injured and displaced some 45,000.
September 2020
A suspected gas pipeline explosion at a mosque just outside Dhaka killed 17 people and injured dozens as worshippers were about to end their prayers.
December 2019
At least 10 people were killed when a fire swept through a fan factory near Dhaka.
November 2019
At least seven people were killed and eight injured after a gas pipeline exploded in the port city of Chittagong.
March 2019
A fire broke out in a 22-storey commercial building in Dhaka, killing at least 19 people, injuring 70 and trapping many more.
February 2019
A fire that engulfed a centuries-old area of Dhaka killed at least 70 people.
A fire gutted more than 200 slum houses in Chittagong, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 50.
February 2017
A fire in a textile factory killed six workers before it was extinguished.
January 2015
A fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts of Dhaka killed 13 people and injured dozens.
November 2012
A fire at Tazreen Fashions factory in Dhaka supplying global brands killed 112 workers and injured more than 150. The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, was the deadliest factory fire in Bangladesh's history.
December 2010
A fire at a sportswear factory supplying global retailers killed at least 26 people and injured about 100 just outside Dhaka.
February 2010
A fire at a garment factory in a Dhaka suburb killed 21 workers and injured about 50.
February 2006
A fire ripped through a textile factory in Chittagong, killing 65 workers and injuring dozens.
January 2005
A fire at a garment factory outside Dhaka killed 22 people and injured more than 50.