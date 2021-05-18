Fakhrul demands Rozina's immediate release

Stating that the arrest and harassment of Prothom Alo's senior reporter Rozina Islam is an example of the government's obstruction to revealing the truth and corruption, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday demanded her immediate release, reports UNB.

In a statement, he also demanded the resignation of health minister Zahid Maleque and health secretary Abdul Mannan as he thinks Rozina was repressed at their behest.

"The government can't avoid the responsibility of cruel attitude towards journalists in the health ministry. Although the health minister and the secretary knew about the incident, they didn't take any step to rescue Rozina Islam. Instead, she was handed over to the police," Fakhrul said.