Ferries to be increased if needed: BIWTC

Considering the pressure of passengers in ghats (jetties), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has decided to increase the number of ferries if it is needed.
Chairman of BIWTC Syed Md Tajul Islam has confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
It has been revealed that due to the ongoing restrictions, ferries are only operated at night to carry freight vehicles. Only a few ferries are allocated during the day for ambulances and emergency services.
He further said the emergency vehicles are being stuck at the ghats due to the excessive pressure of passengers on the ferries while carrying hearses and ambulances.
For this reason, the decision has been taken to increase ferries in different ghats as per the need.
Seeking anonymity an official of BIWTC told Prothom Alo that they have talked with the higher authorities regarding the excessive pressure of passengers on the ferry. Those who are gathering at ferry ghats are mainly low income people. Considering their sufferings, this decision has been taken.
According to BIWTC sources, last Sunday, 35 hearses got stuck at the ghat due to immense pressure of homebound people. People started getting on the ferries while loading hearses. To avoid such a situation, it has been decided to increase the number of ferries as required.