Ferries to be increased if needed: BIWTC

Considering the pressure of passengers in ghats (jetties), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has decided to increase the number of ferries if it is needed.

Chairman of BIWTC Syed Md Tajul Islam has confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

It has been revealed that due to the ongoing restrictions, ferries are only operated at night to carry freight vehicles. Only a few ferries are allocated during the day for ambulances and emergency services.

He further said the emergency vehicles are being stuck at the ghats due to the excessive pressure of passengers on the ferries while carrying hearses and ambulances.