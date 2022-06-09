Finance minister starts unveiling Tk 6.78tr budget for FY23

<p>Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has started placing the Tk 6.78tr (678,064 crore) proposed national budget for 2022-23 fiscal in parliament.</p><p>He began presenting the proposed budget titled “Return to the Path of Development; Leaving the Covid-19 Behind” at 3:05 pm on Thursday afternoon.</p>.<p>The finance minister has been placing his 4th budget and the country's 51st budget.</p><p>Mustafa Kamal is also placing the supplementary budget for the fiscal year FY22 alongside the proposed budget for the FY23.</p>