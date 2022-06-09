Bangladesh

Finance minister starts unveiling Tk 6.78tr budget for FY23

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has started placing the Tk 6.78tr (678,064 crore) proposed national budget for 2022-23 fiscal in parliament.

He began presenting the proposed budget titled “Return to the Path of Development; Leaving the Covid-19 Behind” at 3:05 pm on Thursday afternoon.

The finance minister has been placing his 4th budget and the country's 51st budget.

Mustafa Kamal is also placing the supplementary budget for the fiscal year FY22 alongside the proposed budget for the FY23.

