First coaches of metro rail reach Dhaka

The first coaches of metro rail arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited and former secretary, MAN Siddique, confirmed the matter in the evening, reports UNB.

Two out of the six coaches of the train reached the newly constructed jetty of DMTCL near the Turag river in Dhaka at around 5:00pm, he said.

The coaches will be unloaded at 8:00am on Thursday.

Amid the lockdown situation the work of Bangladesh’s first metro-rail is underway following the health protocols, Siddique said.