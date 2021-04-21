First coaches of metro rail reach Dhaka

The first coaches of metro rail arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited and former secretary, MAN Siddique, confirmed the matter in the evening, reports UNB.
Two out of the six coaches of the train reached the newly constructed jetty of DMTCL near the Turag river in Dhaka at around 5:00pm, he said.
The coaches will be unloaded at 8:00am on Thursday.
Amid the lockdown situation the work of Bangladesh’s first metro-rail is underway following the health protocols, Siddique said.
Dhaka metro rail is an approved Mass Rapid Transit system under construction in the capital which is the busiest city of the country.
Once the 20.1-kilometre metro rail with 16 stations goes into operation, it is expected to transport around 60,000 passengers every hour.
Metro-rail route-6 project consists of 16 elevated stations each of 180m long and 20.1 km of electricity powered light rail tracks.
Construction of the project began on 26 June 2016 with an inauguration ceremony presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.