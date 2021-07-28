'First-ever metro rail set to run by December 2022'

The country’s first-ever metro rail is going to embark on its journey within December 2022 as the work of project has gained momentum despite disruptions by coronavirus pandemic, said MAN Siddique, managing director at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

Four train sets—each comprising six air-conditioned coaches —have already reached Bangladesh from Japan and five more sets are scheduled to arrive by next September, reports UNB quoting MAN Siddique.