First hajj flight takes off from Dhaka

According to the bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and the Saudi Arabia, a total of 57,585 Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj this year.
Biman will carry 29,000 hajj pilgrims on three Boeing 777 aircrafts in 130 dedicated flights with 65 round trips while rest of the hajjis from Bangladesh will fly in the Saudi Arabian state-owned airlines Saudia and Flynas.
Biman will operate pre-hajj flight to Jeddah and Medina till 3 July and post-hajj flight from 4 July to 13 August.
Saudia and Flynas will start operating hajj flight from 10 June.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this year’s hajj programme on 3 June, 2022.