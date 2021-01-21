First lot of COVID-19 vaccines from India reaches Dhaka airport

The first consignment of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines gift by India reached Dhaka on Thursday.

An aircraft of Air India carrying the vaccines landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 11:21am, said additional SP of Airport Armed Police Alamgir Hossain .

The 2 million doses of vaccines will be handed over to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at 1:30pm today at State guesthouse Padma.

Indian minister of external affairs S Jaishankar tweeted on “VaccineMaitri” saying India reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh.