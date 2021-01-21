First lot of COVID-19 vaccines from India reaches Dhaka airport

UNB
Dhaka
First lot of COVID-19 vaccines from India reaches Dhaka airport
First lot of COVID-19 vaccines from India reaches Dhaka airport Dipu Malakar

The first consignment of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines gift by India reached Dhaka on Thursday.

An aircraft of Air India carrying the vaccines landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 11:21am, said additional SP of Airport Armed Police Alamgir Hossain .

The 2 million doses of vaccines will be handed over to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at 1:30pm today at State guesthouse Padma.

Indian minister of external affairs S Jaishankar tweeted on “VaccineMaitri” saying India reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Some 5 million doses of vaccines will be brought by Beximco in the first phase.

“So, there would be plenty of vaccines in the country, we’re quite assured now. We can start the vaccination programme ahead of the schedule,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters after attending a function in the city on Wednesday.

Asked whether Bangladesh will get vaccines as a present from other countries, Momen said he does not know yet but more countries including Russia and China are interested in providing vaccines.

More News

Bangladeshi student arrested in Sydney

Bangladeshi student arrested in Sydney

Trump departs white house at last

Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on 20 January 2021.

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, 656 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, 656 cases in 24 hrs