First lot of COVID-19 vaccines from India reaches Dhaka airport

The first consignment of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines gift by India reached Dhaka on Thursday.
An aircraft of Air India carrying the vaccines landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 11:21am, said additional SP of Airport Armed Police Alamgir Hossain .
The 2 million doses of vaccines will be handed over to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at 1:30pm today at State guesthouse Padma.
Indian minister of external affairs S Jaishankar tweeted on “VaccineMaitri” saying India reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh.
Some 5 million doses of vaccines will be brought by Beximco in the first phase.
“So, there would be plenty of vaccines in the country, we’re quite assured now. We can start the vaccination programme ahead of the schedule,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters after attending a function in the city on Wednesday.
Asked whether Bangladesh will get vaccines as a present from other countries, Momen said he does not know yet but more countries including Russia and China are interested in providing vaccines.