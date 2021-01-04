First month at Bhasan Char brings a sense of relief

It has been almost three and a half years that the Rohingyas fled for their lives from Rakhine in Myanmar to take refuge in Bangladesh. It remains uncertain when this oppressed community of Myanmar can begin to return to their homeland. In these circumstances, exactly one month ago the government relocated 1,642 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char in order to lessen the pressure on the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The relocated Rohingya men and women say that they have found a new lease of life in Bhasan Char. They would like to remain on this island which has risen from the Bay of Bengal, until they can return back home to Rakhine.

Till the very last minute before the first batch of Rohingyas were shifted to Bhasan Char, the United Nations has questioned the relocation process. And then several leading international human rights agencies also called for a halt to the entire relocation move. However, the government relocated another batch of Rohingyas, this time 1,804, to Bhasan Char in a second phase in December.

A team of media persons accompanied the Rohingyas both times to Bhasan Char. This correspondent on both trips talked at length to the men, women and children who had been relocated. Most of them expressed their relief to be in this new settlement. They said now they wanted the commitment made about lives and livelihood to be fulfilled.