A 30-year-old fish trader was found dead in a hotel room in Barishal city on Tuesday night, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Khandaker, son of Latif Khandaker of Elencha village in Bakerganj upazila.

Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said that Rubel checked into ‘Swadhin Park’ hotel near Rupatoli Bus Terminal in Rupatoli Golchattar a few days ago.