Bangladesh

Five get life in jail for killing company exec in Khulna

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Khulna court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for killing a senior executive of a private company in 2012, UNB reports.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 on each of the convicts—Mehedi Hasan Starling, Md Ariful Haque Sajal, Nahid Reza Rana alias Lezar Rana, Md Dalim Sikder alias Amir Sikder Dalim, and Sajal Mollah.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Of them, Mehedi Hasan is the son of the owner of Modern Seafood Industries, the company whose executive was murdered.

Khulna sessions judge Md Shahidul Islam, however, acquitted four other accused in the case.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, the convicts, led by Mehedi Hasan, killed Uzzal Kumar Saha, the senior executive of Modern Seafood Industries Limited in front of Jahura Khatun School on Shamsur Rahman Road in Khulna city on 7 June, 2012, over “a personal matter”.

Uzzal’s younger brother Suman Kumar Saha filed a complaint at Khulna Sadar Police Station on the same day, based on which a murder case was registered.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement