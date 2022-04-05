Five get life in jail for killing company exec in Khulna

A Khulna court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for killing a senior executive of a private company in 2012, UNB reports.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 on each of the convicts—Mehedi Hasan Starling, Md Ariful Haque Sajal, Nahid Reza Rana alias Lezar Rana, Md Dalim Sikder alias Amir Sikder Dalim, and Sajal Mollah.