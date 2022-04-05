Five get life in jail for killing company exec in Khulna

Of them, Mehedi Hasan is the son of the owner of Modern Seafood Industries, the company whose executive was murdered.
Khulna sessions judge Md Shahidul Islam, however, acquitted four other accused in the case.
According to the prosecution, the convicts, led by Mehedi Hasan, killed Uzzal Kumar Saha, the senior executive of Modern Seafood Industries Limited in front of Jahura Khatun School on Shamsur Rahman Road in Khulna city on 7 June, 2012, over “a personal matter”.
Uzzal’s younger brother Suman Kumar Saha filed a complaint at Khulna Sadar Police Station on the same day, based on which a murder case was registered.