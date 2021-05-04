Five Hefazat leaders at the home minister's official residence

Five top leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam have reached home minister Asaduzzaman Khan's official residence in Dhanmondi at around 9:20pm on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to hold a meeting with the minister there.

The delegation includes Maulana Nurul Islam Jehadi, secretary general of the defunct Hefazat’s central committee and a member secretary of the current convening committee.

Hefazat’s leaders, however, did not reply to any query from newsmen while entering the home minister's residence.