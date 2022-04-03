Five put on 5-day remand over Zahidul murder

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed an Awami League leader and four others on five-days remand over the murder of an Awami League politician and a female college student in Shahjahanpur, reports UNB.

The accused are Omar Faruk, 52, general secretary of No 10-ward unit of the Awami League, and Abu Saleh Shikder alias shooter Saleh, 38, Nasir Uddin alias Killer Nasir, 38, Morshedul Alam alias Kayla Palash, 51, and Arfanullah Damal.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order when the investigation officer Yeasin Shikder, inspector of the Detective Branch of Police, produced them before the court with 10-day remand prayer.