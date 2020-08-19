Flood claims four more lives

Four people have died in 24 hours until Tuesday pushing the death toll to 226 in flood that set in during the last week of June, reports UNB.

A daily bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed that three people died in Manikganj and one in Kishoreganj during the ongoing flood - already the longest-lasting since 1998 in the preceding 24 hours.

A total of 160 upazilas have been affected and the flood water is yet to subside fully.