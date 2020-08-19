Flood destroys crops worth Tk 13.23b: Agriculture minister

Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Wednesday said that this year flood has damaged crops on over 158,000 hectares of lands, causing losses worth Tk 13.23 billion, reports UNB.



The minster disclosed this in a press briefing at the conference room of the ministry on the losses caused by flood and the measures taken by the ministry to recoup the losses.



He said approximately 2.57 hectares of paddy fields were inundated that affected over 1.2 million farmers in 37 districts.



