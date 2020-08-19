Flood destroys crops worth Tk 13.23b: Agriculture minister

Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Wednesday said that this year flood has damaged crops on over 158,000 hectares of lands, causing losses worth Tk 13.23 billion, reports UNB.
The minster disclosed this in a press briefing at the conference room of the ministry on the losses caused by flood and the measures taken by the ministry to recoup the losses.
He said approximately 2.57 hectares of paddy fields were inundated that affected over 1.2 million farmers in 37 districts.
Flood has damaged Aush paddy worth Tk 3.34 billion, Aman Tk 3.80 billion, vegetables Tk 2.35 billion and jute Tk 2.11 billion, he said.
The food production will not be hampered if flood doesn't repeat this year, Razzaque said adding that the government has taken different schemes to recover the flood damages.
Agricultural inputs worth over Tk 170 million have been distributed among the 239,631 farmers in the remote areas, he stated.
Besides, the Ministry has taken various measures to recoup losses and hopefully it won't put any negative impact on food production, he added.