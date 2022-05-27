Flour price goes up again by Tk 6-9 per kg

In the meantime, the price of unpackaged or loose and packaged white flour (maida) has gone up by 49 to 66 per cent. Yet, the price mentioned by TCB is less than the new market price.
The companies have increased the price of flour once the wheat price went up in the country. On 14 May, the Indian government announced it would stop wheat export to regulate its own market. Right after that, the price in the Bangladeshi markets soared once more.
However, India has promised to provide their neighbours with wheat. Even the Bangladesh food ministry says they will be able to import wheat from India.
Since a war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, wheat import from those two countries has remained closed. On the other hand, import from India kept growing. During the period from last 1 March to 12 May, 63 per cent wheat out of Bangladesh's total import came from India.
The annual demand of wheat in the country is 7.5 million tonnes. Out of that, 6.5 million tonnes has to be imported. Companies import wheat and market packaged flour and white flour after grinding the wheat. Plus, loose flour is also sold in the markets. Price of loose flour was raised already. Now the price of packaged flour has gone up as well.
On Thursday, the traders of capital’s Karwan Bazar said, the flour of some companies with the new price-tag has reached the markets already. Meanwhile, representatives of some companies have started taking orders at the newly hiked price.
Ikramul Haque, proprietor of grocery shop Rob Store at Karwan Bazar said to Prothom Alo, “After much fluctuation the price of flour and white flour (maida) had just become stable. But, the companies have raised the rate of packaged flour once again.”
Visiting shops at Karwan Bazar it was seen that 20 May was printed as the date of production on a two-kg-flour packet of one brand along with the price, Tk 108. The production date, 21 May was written on the package of another brand, where the price was written Tk 115 (two kg). Then again, on the package of yet another brand the date of production was mentioned 22 May, with a price tag of Tk 108.
Several shop keepers of Dhaka’s Moghbazar area said, company agents have informed them that the price of flour has gone up. But, they mentioned they have not started stocking flour at the increased price yet.
Ujjal Kumar Dey, owner of Narmin Store on Eskaton’s Dilu Road said to Prothom Alo, “The flour price is constantly rising. The price is increasing so fast, that the buyers are getting annoyed. Even we are also tired of trying to remember the new prices again and again.”
The price of loose flour (atta) in the market is moving around Tk 50 whereas, white flour (maida) is selling at Tk 60 to 65 based on the market.
High-protein wheat is ground to make maida. Because of the increase in this fine or white flour, the cost of bread, biscuits and similar products in the market has risen as well. Grocers claimed that noodle companies have also increased the price of their products again.
Tk 240 was the price written on the family pack of a renowned noodles brand, which was Tk 210 just a week ago. The family pack contains 12 small packs of noodles. In other words, the price has gone up by Tk 2.5 per pack. Other companies have raised their prices in the same way.
Eggs
Usually, the price of brown farm-eggs in the market keeps moving around Tk 30 for four and Tk 90 for a dozen. Currently, sellers are asking Tk 42 to 43 for four and Tk 125 to 13 for a dozen of that same egg. TCB says, compared to last year, the price of eggs are 40 per cent higher now.
Traders say, egg-price have gone up freshly by Tk 15 per dozen in just one week. On Thursday at Karwan Bazar, brown farm-eggs sold for Tk 120 per dozen on the wholesale level. The price of eggs laid by local chickens and ducks was even higher. The wholesale price of a dozen of them was Tk 150, which in turn became Tk 165 in the retail markets.
Recently, prices of all food items including rice, lentils, edible oil and sugar has gone up. Plus, costs of daily necessities such as soap and toothpaste have been hiked as well.
Masudur Rahman, a small trader of the capital’s Moghbazar area told Prothom Alo, the government has provided the low-income people with ‘family cards’ so that they can buy TCB goods at reduced prices. The middle income people are also under pressure now. They are being left with nothing to do.