Flour price goes up again by Tk 6-9 per kg

Since a war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, wheat import from those two countries has remained closed. On the other hand, import from India kept growing. During the period from last 1 March to 12 May, 63 per cent wheat out of Bangladesh's total import came from India.

The annual demand of wheat in the country is 7.5 million tonnes. Out of that, 6.5 million tonnes has to be imported. Companies import wheat and market packaged flour and white flour after grinding the wheat. Plus, loose flour is also sold in the markets. Price of loose flour was raised already. Now the price of packaged flour has gone up as well.

On Thursday, the traders of capital’s Karwan Bazar said, the flour of some companies with the new price-tag has reached the markets already. Meanwhile, representatives of some companies have started taking orders at the newly hiked price.

Ikramul Haque, proprietor of grocery shop Rob Store at Karwan Bazar said to Prothom Alo, “After much fluctuation the price of flour and white flour (maida) had just become stable. But, the companies have raised the rate of packaged flour once again.”

Visiting shops at Karwan Bazar it was seen that 20 May was printed as the date of production on a two-kg-flour packet of one brand along with the price, Tk 108. The production date, 21 May was written on the package of another brand, where the price was written Tk 115 (two kg). Then again, on the package of yet another brand the date of production was mentioned 22 May, with a price tag of Tk 108.