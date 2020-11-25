Foreign minister, foreign secretary test positive for COVID-19

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are doing fine and remain in isolation, said the foreign ministry.

They both were scheduled to leave for Niger this morning (Wednesday) to attend the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The planned visit was cancelled as they got the COVID-19 test reports on Tuesday.

They went for COVID-19 test as per rules before travelling abroad.