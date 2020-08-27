FM seeks Nigeria's stronger role in int'l forums

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday urged Nigeria to continue playing stronger role in the UN and in other forums to stop tortures on Rohingyas and expedite repatriation to their place of origin in Rakhine state, reports UNB.
He made the request while releasing a commemorative stamp marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Foreign minister Momen and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama jointly unveiled the commemorative stamp of Nigerian Postal Service virtually.
The programme was hosted by Bangladesh high commission in Abuja.
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and foreign secretary Masud bin Momen also joined the programme virtually.
Bangladesh high commissioner to Nigeria M Shameem Ahsan and Nigerian Postal Service director general Ismail Adebayo Adewusi along with Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Nigeria also joined the ceremony.
Momen said prime minister Sheikh Hasina showed humanity by giving shelters to over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar.
The foreign minister said the Rohingyas have become threats to Bangladesh's socioeconomic development, environment and security as the crisis entered into fourth year.
He said Bangladesh, under the prudent leadership of prime minister Hasina, has been recognised as development model in the world.
The Nigerian foreign minister said the two countries will be benefited mutually through joint efforts.
He said the stamp has been released as a sign of good relations between the two countries.
A video documentary on Bangabandhu's works and life was screened.