FM to leave Dhaka Wednesday to join a global conference in Tashkent

Foreign minister (FM) AK Abdul Momen will attend an international conference titled "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity - Challenges and Opportunities" to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 15-16 July, reports UNB.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will host the global meeting aiming to deepen the economic cooperation between Central and South Asia in terms of economic, social, cultural and civilizational spectrums.

Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Tashkent at around 6:35am on Wednesday and will return home on 19 July, Monday, a senior official of ministry of Foreign Affairs told the media.

Alongside the conference, the FM is likely to hold a number of bilateral talks including a meeting with Chinese FM Wang Yi.

