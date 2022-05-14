Food secy says no need to import wheat before August

India’s ban on export of wheat will not affect 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat already contracted for import by Bangladesh.

A third of the amount, 100,000 MT, is already onboard a ship for Bangladesh, UNB quoted food secretary Mosammat Nazmunara Khanum as saying.

In the short term, the Indian embargo would have no effect on food security in Bangladesh, as enough wheat to meet domestic demand has already been imported or is in the pipeline.

At the moment, the country’s stock of wheat is enough to last through August, and there would be no need to import any wheat before that, the food secretary said.