Foreign diplomats visit Bhasan Char

Ambassadors and High commissioners of Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States on Saturday visited Bhasan Char to see the facilities in place for the Rohingyas, reports UNB.

The envoys stationed in Dhaka were invited to participate in a government-led visit to Bhasan Char. This visit by resident diplomatic envoys followed the UN team’s first visit to Bhasan Char that took place from 17 to 20 March.

The diplomats had an opportunity to see some of the facilities and services on the island. They met with relocated Rohingyas, authorities, and others living and working there. The diplomats returned Dhaka after 5pm.