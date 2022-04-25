Foreign Minister highlights work towards ‘free, fair and transparent’ elections

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas attended the event as special guest in which he highlighted three areas ripe for growth in the bilateral relationship - security, human rights and democracy, and economic ties.

During his visit to Washington DC recently, the Foreign Minister highlighted the “vibrant democratic practices” that are ongoing in the country.

He said the recently adopted law on the formation of the Election Commission is a good manifestation of the government’s goodwill and determination to hold a free and fair election.

Altogether Bangladesh remains open to discuss all issues in the good governance and human rights domain, he said.

Bangladesh and the US are committed to enhance the relations to a higher plateau in the coming years, as was reflected in deliberations during Momen’s visit to Washington DC.

US Ambassador Haas has said the US will not take any side in the upcoming elections in Bangladesh and reiterated US commitment across the world to help countries strengthen democracy.