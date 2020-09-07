Foreign minister Momen talks with Jaishankar, virtual JCC this month

The JCC will set a roadmap for taking forward the bilateral cooperation to the next level, officials said.







Review on projects will be given importance as a priority issues in the next JCC to expedite the implementation process, said an official.







A high-level monitoring mechanism is likely to be set up to regularly review the progress of the ongoing projects, he said.







The fifth meeting of the Bangladesh-India JCC was held in New Delhi on 8 February last year.







The next FM-level meeting will review ongoing cooperation including the implementation of decisions taken so far including those issues agreed in the last JCC.







Security, border management, trade and investment flows, power and energy, river water sharing, development partnership, transport connectivity, culture, people-to-people contacts will be discussed in the JCC.







Boosting bilateral ties







During Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent Dhaka visit, Bangladesh expressed deep concern at the rise in killings at the Indo-Bangladesh border by BSF and Indian nationals during the first half of this year.







Bangladesh flagged that this is in violation of all bilateral agreements and that the Indian Border Security Force must be duly urged to exercise maximum restraint.













