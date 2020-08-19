Foreign minister urges expats not to return unless an emergency

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is taking a heavy toll on expatriate Bangladeshis and posing many challenges but the storm will pass.

He said the expatriates have no reason to worry about the visa expiration date and assured that the visas will be renewed automatically free of charge.

Momen made the remarks on Wednesday after unveiling the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of Sylhet deputy commissioner’s office.

He also urged the expatriates not to return home unless they have an emergency.