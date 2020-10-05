Former AL MP Awal, wife get anticipatory bail in graft cases

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted a four-week bail to former Awami League MP AKM Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in two corruption cases.
The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order, reports UNB.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin moved for the state and Advocate Awshafur Rahman represented the couple.
Ali Akbar, deputy-director of ACC, filed the cases on 30 September stating that the couple have illegal wealth worth more than Tk 44.5 million.
Last year, on 31December, Akbar filed three cases against Awal. His wife Lyla was accused in one of them.
The couple has been on bail in those three cases.
According to case statements, the former Pirojpur-1 MP took a government plot on lease by providing false information and built a three-storey building there in his wife's name.
Later, the building was rented to Pirojpur Palli Bidyut Samity.
The ACC also mentioned in another case statement that the couple grabbed another piece of government land in Swarupkati upazila and built a mansion there.
They were also accused of grabbing a half-acre plot of government land and building an illegal wall around it in Pirojpur.