Former AL MP Awal, wife get anticipatory bail in graft cases

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted a four-week bail to former Awami League MP AKM Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in two corruption cases.

The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order, reports UNB.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin moved for the state and Advocate Awshafur Rahman represented the couple.