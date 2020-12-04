Former education minister Nahid tests positive for coronavirus

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League presidium member and former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid has tested positive for coronavirus, his former assistant personal secretary Zakir Hossain informed Prothom Alo on Friday.

Nurul Islam Nahid underwent the test on Thursday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. The results were positive.

Zakir Hossain said Nahid is undergoing treatment at home. The physicians are monitoring his condition. The former minister has sought prayers from everyone.

Actor and Awami League member of parliament Asaduzzaman Noor is also suffering from coronavirus. He is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital city.

