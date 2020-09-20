Formulate a vaccine policy now

In this context, the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has recommended 'advance payment' for the collection of vaccines from 'multiple' foreign sources instead of 'one'. Of course, there may be different opinions on this issue.

Because to get vaccine from multiple sources investment of huge sums will be required, which is a big risk. However, after reviewing the pros and cons, the government must finalize its initial policy and strategy on vaccine collection and management. Later they may change the plan to adapt to the situation.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Malek said in mid-August, “Not everyone will be vaccinated at once. First the health workers, then the elderly, and then everyone else will get it.” But a month has passed and the government has not taken any steps in line with the three-step vaccination strategy. In fact, getting a vaccine is uncertain.