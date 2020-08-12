Founder Institute invites applications for 4th cohort

The Founder Institute, the world's largest pre-seed accelerator, recently announced that the upcoming Bangladesh Virtual 2020 programme has started to accept applications, said a press release.

In an effort to ensure the health and safety of the programme's mentors, partners, and participants, this Founder Institute cohort will be held completely online, allowing anyone to build a business alongside some of Dhaka's top entrepreneurs and investors from the comfort of home.

Any aspiring entrepreneur or team interested in building a technology business is invited to apply to the Bangladesh Virtual 2020 Founder Institute at http://fi.co/apply/dhaka, or attend a free online startup event in Dhaka at http://fi.co/events/dhaka.