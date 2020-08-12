Founder Institute invites applications for 4th cohort

The Founder Institute, the world's largest pre-seed accelerator, recently announced that the upcoming Bangladesh Virtual 2020 programme has started to accept applications, said a press release.
In an effort to ensure the health and safety of the programme's mentors, partners, and participants, this Founder Institute cohort will be held completely online, allowing anyone to build a business alongside some of Dhaka's top entrepreneurs and investors from the comfort of home.
Any aspiring entrepreneur or team interested in building a technology business is invited to apply to the Bangladesh Virtual 2020 Founder Institute at http://fi.co/apply/dhaka, or attend a free online startup event in Dhaka at http://fi.co/events/dhaka.
Since launching in Dhaka in 2015, the program has created 16 promising technology companies in the region like HandyMama – leading e-services company, Styline -leading modest fashion e-commerce and many more.
The Dhaka Chapter will once again be led by local startup leaders, Bijon Islam, Founder and CEO, LightCastle Partners, Minhaz Anwar, Founder and Chief StoryTeller, BetterStories, andSajid Amit, Associate Professor and Director, Center for Enterprise and Society (CES), ULAB.
The implementing organisations for FI in Bangladesh are BetterStories Limited, Center for Enterprise and Society, ULAB and LightCastle Partners.
This year’s accelerator will feature many of the region’s top startup investors, founders, and executives as mentors (http://fi.co/mentors/dhaka).
Sajid Rahman, Co-founder and CEO of Digital Health Services, Tina Jabeen, Investment Advisor at Startup Bangladesh and Anita Ghazi Rahman, Founder and Partner, The Legal Circle are the three senior directors of the Semester in Dhaka.
This semester will be backed by Pathao and Shohoz, two iconic success stories of Bangladesh, who will offer their CXOs’ time as virtual CFOs, CMOs, CTOs for example; access to their apps for products ready to serve with or sell, and a pack of support toolkits including marketing, tech, and legal so that the founders can focus fully on building their business.
The Founder Institute Bangladesh Virtual 2020 pre-seed accelerator programme begins on 27 October.
Anybody who is interested can apply to the Bangladesh Virtual 2020 Founder Institute at http://fi.co/apply/dhaka, and those that apply by the Early Application Deadline (30 August) are eligible for reduced pricing, the release added.