Four DU students arrested for alleged association with Hizb-ut-Tahrir

Police have arrested four students of Dhaka University (DU) on allegations of being associated with banned militant group Hizb-ut-Tahrir. They were detained from capital’s Bangshal in Old Dhaka and Azimpiur on last Sunday. On Monday court gave two days of remand for those four students.

The detained students were identified as Rezwan Parvez, Mehedi Hasan Bijoy, Nure Alam Md Shihab Uddin and Abu Al Jinnatul. Of them Rezwan and Mehedi are students of DU’s Accounting and Information System department, Nure Alam is a BBA student and Jinnatul is a student of the English department. Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s organisational documents, leaflets, posters and two periodicals were recovered from their possession, claimed police officials.