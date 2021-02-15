Four held over RMG worker’s ‘gang rape’ in Ashulia

Police on Sunday arrested four people over the alleged gang-rape of a garment worker in Gazirhat area of Ashulia in Savar.

The victim filed a case over the matter on Saturday night, said officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station Ziaul Islam.

The arrestees were identified as Saiful Islam Babu, Arif Mia, Abu Bakar and Rana Molla.

Police said the arrestees kidnapped the victim on Wednesday night from Gazirhat area and gang-raped her in an abandoned house.

The victim has been sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for a medical test, OC said.