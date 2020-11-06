Four more bighas of land found to be grabbed by Haji Salim

The local administration has traced four more bighas of khas land forcefully occupied by Awami League member of parliament Haji Salim’s Madina Group in Meghnaghat of Sonargaon upazila, Narayanganj. The upazila administration has sent an eviction notice to Haji Salim. On Thursday a signboard was placed on the land, declaring it to be government property.

In the eviction notice, issued by the upazila assistant commissioner (land) Al Mamun to the Madina Group managing director on Wednesday, it was said that Madina Group has occupied four bighas of government land in the Sona Ulla mouza of Char Ramzan of Meghnaghat without any approval.

The present market value of this four-bigha plot of land was Tk 60 million (Tk 6 crore). Orders were issued to relinquish the land within three working days of receiving the notice.