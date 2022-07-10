Four more dengue patients hospitalised in Dhaka in 24hrs

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 1,397 dengue cases and 1,287 recoveries so far.

Although dengue – a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries – was first reported in Bangladesh in 1964, the first epidemic occurred in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. It has since become endemic in the country, with outbreaks recorded every year since. Although for a three-year period at one point, the number of deaths from the virus fell almost near zero, its most fatal year yet was in 2019, when 179 died experiencing the severe form of the disease.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it seemed to take a pause, as only three deaths were reported from dengue that year. However, some 105 dengue patients died in 2021. Of them, some 95 were from Dhaka division alone.